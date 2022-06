Betty Lou Baker, age 96, of Albia, IA, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Valley View Village in Des Moines, IA, under the care of Hospice of the Midwest. Betty was born on May 18, 1926, at home on the farm in rural Monroe County, to Harvey and Vera (Buell) Henderson. She grew up attending school in Lovilia, graduating with the Class of 1943. On May 6, 1945, Betty was united in marriage to Forrest Leland Baker in Lovilia, and to this union, 4 children were born, Laura, Cynthia, David and Robert. Betty and Forrest shared 60 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 13, 2005.

ALBIA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO