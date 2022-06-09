ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Downtown Ocean City electric vehicle plans hit snags

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil members cite safety, parking concerns in denials. Plans to integrate downtown Ocean City with zippy electric vehicles hit significant snags this week when City Council members failed to approve requests for two similar conditional use permits. The first, a proposed Segway, moped, scooter and three-wheeled slingshot rental business...

Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z recommends approval of rental ordinance

With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced $15 million to advance the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan with safety, access, and congestion relief projects along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) in Worcester County. The funds enable the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to accelerate planning and move to the design phase for improvements along the 12-mile stretch … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan" The post Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Water improvements coming to Selbyville

Water improvements are coming to one Sussex County town. Last month, Selbyville residents overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the town to issue up to $6 million in bonds for water treatment facility upgrades. The 140-12 vote also approved helping to pay for a new water storage tank. Selbyville councilman Richard...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Dewey Beach Increasing Safety Measures

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is stepping up public safety measures following recent crime in the beach town. The Town of Dewey Beach says they will have enhanced police presence through out the town. They will also be partnering with Delaware State Police and other agencies to bring more coverage to the area and help with response time. They plan to also ask the state for more sobriety check points.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Businesses React to Study for New Span Along The Bay Bridge

KENT ISLAND, Md.- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced funding for a new study for a new span parallel to the Bay Bridge. Hogan tells WBOC this next step is an important one. "This phase two study we invested 28 million dollars this morning to begin that which is the critical...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Serious Stabbing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A person was sent to Shock Trauma after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City. Ocean City police say the stabbing happened around 4 a.m., near the 200 block of 8th St. When police arrived they found the victim with a serious stab wound. They were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton tries to adjust after water main break

June 5 was not a good day for residents of Reed Street in Milton after a water main break flooded the street. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said the town did not become aware of the break until about 11:30 a.m. after a posting on Facebook that the street was underwater. She said the main was an old cement pipe that had cracked; crews led by Public Works Director Greg Wingo worked until 2:30 a.m., June 6, to control the break and clean up the street.
MILTON, DE

