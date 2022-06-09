ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Council approves upcoming events

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine on the Beach, new surf contest among approvals. Ocean City is never short on things to do throughout the summer and early fall, and this week council members approved details of an array of events to mark on the calendar. Wine on the Beach. As one of the...

Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced $15 million to advance the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan with safety, access, and congestion relief projects along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) in Worcester County. The funds enable the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to accelerate planning and move to the design phase for improvements along the 12-mile stretch … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan" The post Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Times Gazette

A sucker for a good boardwalk

This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies During NJ Triathlon Event

A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey. The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Ocean City Today

Thunderbirds headline Ocean City's 15th annual Air Show

Jets and all manner of aircraft will scream and soar over Ocean City this weekend, giving visitors and residents an opportunity to witness high-flying, death-defying aerial acrobatics and an idea of why this nation’s military pilots are the best in the world. The 2022 Ocean City Air Show is...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Cape May, NJ

There are several places to go when it comes to eating the best seafood in Cape May, NJ. While the seafood at The Lobster House and the Cape May Fish Market are excellent, you might also want to try Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls and Oyster Bay Restaurant & Bar. These restaurants also have homemade desserts and excellent service. These are all great places to eat seafood at a reasonable price.
WBOC

Police Investigating Serious Stabbing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A person was sent to Shock Trauma after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City. Ocean City police say the stabbing happened around 4 a.m., near the 200 block of 8th St. When police arrived they found the victim with a serious stab wound. They were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z recommends approval of rental ordinance

With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

Election 2022: Dorchester County Council District 3 and 4 Community Forum

The Spy has teamed up with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, WHCP Community Radio, and the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors to host several candidate forums in advance of the July 19, 2022 primary election. The goal is to get the forums complete well ahead of the July 19th primary to provide County residents time to learn more about each candidate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

