Sioux Falls, SD

Happy Anniversary Outdoor Campus

By Liz Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 25 years ago today South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Outdoor...

It’s Flag Day!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — You may have noticed American flags lining some major streets in Sioux Falls or in your community. That’s because Tuesday is Flag Day. In Sioux Falls, the American Legion’s Singing Legionnaires put up the flags on patriotic holidays in front of participating businesses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Airport authority, first responders to hold disaster exercise at FSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls hospitals will be participating in a full-scale disaster exercise on the morning of Wednesday, June 15, on the airfield at Joe Foss Field. Full-scale exercises are conducted every three years to ensure the airport...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls residents needed for 2035 Downtown Plan work groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls residents have a new opportunity to directly participate with City staff to shape the future of downtown. Planning and Development Services is forming resident work groups to provide their thoughts on the 2035 Downtown Plan. This opportunity provides residents the ability to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rising temps and high dew points will push the heat index over 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Heat index values are on the increase. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the long-awaited heat, along with high dew points, will push the heat index in the 100s on Monday. The weather service advises dressing for the weather and staying hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take a break from the heat every few hours and know the signs of heat illnesses. Keep your furry friends in mind as well. Be sure they have shade and water, and don’t leave them in a hot car.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Storms could enter the area after midnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of Interstate 29 until 3 a.m. Monday. Minnehaha County is not included in the watch area. The weather service advises storms could reach the I-29 corridor though around 3:00 Monday morning.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Authorities release name of woman killed in crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) – A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
PICKSTOWN, SD
Sioux City man pleads guilty in January 6, 2021 Capitol riot

SIOUX CITY, IA (AP) — The Capitol riots have resulted in another conviction. A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Avera Health reports one of its vendors had security breach revealing 700 patients’ private information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Avera was recently informed by one of its vendors, MCG Health, LLC, of a data security issue. MCG, which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans, determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party previously obtained personal information about some patients and members of certain MCG customers. The affected patient or member data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender. Approximately 700 patients of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center were affected and will be individually notified by MCG via letter.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Overnight drug bust in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
FLANDREAU, SD

