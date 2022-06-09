ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Downtown Ocean City stacked parking ordinance advances

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil still divided on details going into second reading. A working request that originated with a proposed Margaritaville project but has since evolved to include other development downtown advanced to a second reading on Monday. The request for tandem, or stacked, parking in the downtown and upper downtown zoning...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z recommends approval of rental ordinance

With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Water improvements coming to Selbyville

Water improvements are coming to one Sussex County town. Last month, Selbyville residents overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the town to issue up to $6 million in bonds for water treatment facility upgrades. The 140-12 vote also approved helping to pay for a new water storage tank. Selbyville councilman Richard...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

Election 2022: Dorchester County Council District 3 and 4 Community Forum

The Spy has teamed up with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, WHCP Community Radio, and the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors to host several candidate forums in advance of the July 19, 2022 primary election. The goal is to get the forums complete well ahead of the July 19th primary to provide County residents time to learn more about each candidate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced $15 million to advance the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan with safety, access, and congestion relief projects along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) in Worcester County. The funds enable the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to accelerate planning and move to the design phase for improvements along the 12-mile stretch … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan" The post Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Tony Deluca
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Looks to Stop Rowdy Teens

Ocean City is dealing with an escalation of underage drinking and fighting by rowdy groups of teenagers that have turned some stretches of the beach into their own personal “nightclub.”. “The crowds are larger than last year, the kids are drinking more than last year and there is more...
eyeonannapolis.net

Discarded Smoking Materials Cause of Sailor Oyster Bar Fire

The Annapolis Fire Department has determined that the fire that caused significant damage to Sailor Oyster Bay last Wednesday evening was the result of careless smoking. On Wednesday June 8, 2022 at approximately 08:00 p.m. Firefighters responded to 196 West Street for a reported commercial building fire. The Annapolis Fire Department Fire Explosive Services Unit conducted the investigation and determined the cause to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials. The estimated dollar loss is still unknown at this time. The Annapolis Fire Department would like to commend all who acted swiftly by quickly dialing 9-1-1. Thanks to your immediate actions, injury, loss of life, and further property damage was avoided.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton tries to adjust after water main break

June 5 was not a good day for residents of Reed Street in Milton after a water main break flooded the street. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said the town did not become aware of the break until about 11:30 a.m. after a posting on Facebook that the street was underwater. She said the main was an old cement pipe that had cracked; crews led by Public Works Director Greg Wingo worked until 2:30 a.m., June 6, to control the break and clean up the street.
MILTON, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Popular Annapolis Oyster Bar Crippled by Fire

An Annapolis restaurant known Baywide for their oysters was significantly damaged in a two-alarm fire last Wednesday night. Sailor Oyster Bar, owned and operated by Scott and Gabrielle Herbst, suffered catastrophic damage when a fire broke out in the rear of the two-story building June 8 around 8 p.m. Heavy flames engulfed the row building, burning inward and down into the establishment.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

