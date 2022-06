(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO