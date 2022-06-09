Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

mega

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt 's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister.

Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion.

"Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly . "He just has no desire to socialize these days."

The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their 2016 split. The former couple has six kids — Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Zahara , 17, Shiloh , 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne . Making matters worse, the Hollywood entertainers are also entangled in a lawsuit over their jointly owned winery in France.

"The war with Angelina has sucked so much joy and energy out of Brad," the source continued to the outlet. "He's extremely down about it."

Now, instead of mingling with friends or being out and about in sunny Los Angeles, Pitt reportedly prefers to spend most of his time at home on his own.

Added the source, "Occasionally he'll hang out at his art studio, but for the most part, he's been living an extremely solitary life."

As OK! previously reported, Pitt's relationships with his children have also suffered over the last six years as any hope of easily coparenting with their mother continues to deteriorate. A source even claimed that while he still keeps in contact with his biological children, he doesn't have contact with his other three kids.

"He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider explained. "But they're not as close as they were."

"He's convinced the only thing the litigation is doing is destroying his relationship with his kids," the source added. "L.A. is a painful reminder of all he's lost."