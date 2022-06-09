ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt 's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister.

Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion.

"Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly . "He just has no desire to socialize these days."

The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their 2016 split. The former couple has six kids — Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Zahara , 17, Shiloh , 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne . Making matters worse, the Hollywood entertainers are also entangled in a lawsuit over their jointly owned winery in France.

ANGELINA JOLIE BRINGS CHILDREN MADDOX, ZAHARA, SHILOH, VIVIENNE & KNOX TO 'ETERNALS' PREMIERE AS BRAD PITT CUSTODY WAR CONTINUES

"The war with Angelina has sucked so much joy and energy out of Brad," the source continued to the outlet. "He's extremely down about it."

Now, instead of mingling with friends or being out and about in sunny Los Angeles, Pitt reportedly prefers to spend most of his time at home on his own.

Added the source, "Occasionally he'll hang out at his art studio, but for the most part, he's been living an extremely solitary life."

BRAD PITT CLAIMS ANGELINA JOLIE SOLD HALF OF HER SHARES OF MIRAVAL WINERY TO RUSSIAN OLIGARCH BEHIND HIS BACK, ACTOR CLAIMS HIS EX 'SOUGHT TO INFLICT' PAIN ON HIM

As OK! previously reported, Pitt's relationships with his children have also suffered over the last six years as any hope of easily coparenting with their mother continues to deteriorate. A source even claimed that while he still keeps in contact with his biological children, he doesn't have contact with his other three kids.

"He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider explained. "But they're not as close as they were."

"He's convinced the only thing the litigation is doing is destroying his relationship with his kids," the source added. "L.A. is a painful reminder of all he's lost."

Vonny Shavon
4d ago

This is so 😔 sad, those kids are old enough to say if they want to have a relationship with their father or not?! If he's not endangering them, then I don't see what the problem is?

stagleap07
3d ago

I'm sure he's grappling with a lot leaving a sweet girl like Jennifer to be with mean woman like Angelina. there's nothing wrong with a solitary life his friends should reach out to him and so should those grown kids

Cindi C
3d ago

this is a good man that loves his kids doesn't use them as pawns like his evil old lady and she is old but not a lady we love u Brad and u have our prayers

HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Maleficent#Shiloh#Vivienne Knox#Eternals
