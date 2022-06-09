NYC Is Home To The #1 Bar In North America

It’s no surprise that NYC carried the rankings on North America’s 50 best bars for 2022 with the #1 spot and sweeping over 1/5 of the list, because as we all know, New Yorkers love a good cocktail!

And with summer weather here, it’s nearly a crime not to enjoy the gorgeous temperatures while sipping drinks at one of NYC’s many bars. So be it after work jaunts, midday meetups, hell, even morning mimosas, maybe you’ll want to try one of NYC’s many bars that ended up on North America’s top 50 next!

Coming in at the #1 bar is cult-favorite Attaboy. This establishment has been a long beloved member on our best speakeasy roundup , and as this newly released ranking of #1 bar shows, it’s rightfully so!

The Lower East Side locale had been reinvented back in 2012 by partners Michael McIlroy and Sam Ross from its former name Milk & Honey to what we now know and love as Attaboy. Once you locate the unmarked door on Eldridge Street, the space invites you inside with buzzing energy coming from the dimly lit bar.

With no menu to choose from, you simply tell the bartender what you’re in the mood for and they’ll whip you up a drink that you won’t stop dreaming about for weeks to come. Yes, NYC is that cool…the best bar doesn’t even have a menu.

Beyond ranking at the #1 spot, other NYC favorites made their way onto the list including: Katana Kitten (#4), Dante (#8), Double Chicken Please (#17), Amor y Amargo (#23), Dear Irving (#23), Overstory (#27), Employees Only (#30), The Dead Rabbit (#31), Mace (#35), and Clover Club (#43).

So let’s not forget, NYC is not only known for our pizza and bagels. We’re also a damn good place to get a drink!