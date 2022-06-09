ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 3-Fertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage

(Adds CEO comments, cost estimate, share activity, analyst comment) June 9 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd, the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Thursday it will increase its Canadian potash production by 20% to an annual 18 million tonnes by 2025, helping to address tight supplies that have contributed to a global...

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle tumble on worries about waning U.S. demand

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Concerns about red-hot U.S. inflation knocked down Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures on Monday, as rising prices threaten beef demand, analysts said. Demand is most at risk for expensive steaks and other pricey cuts as some consumers shift to buying cheaper...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

June 14 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Fisker Inc (FSR.N) is seeing a "sort of end" to its supply chain crisis, Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said on Tuesday, mitigating some concerns for automakers grappling with a yearlong shortage of semiconductors and other components that crimped production. Fisker told a Deutsche Bank...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia cuts max palm oil export levy to $200, but to rise in August

(Add farmers comments in paragraph 14) By Bernadette Christina JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, detailing the recently announced levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. The world's biggest palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keep runaway local prices in check. Authorities have since launched an export acceleration programme and tweaked tax rules after shipments were slow to restart amid confusion over procedural issues. Details of Tuesday's regulations were in line with previous announcements, including lowering the maximum levy rate for crude palm oil to $200 a tonne from $375, effective until July 31. Indonesian exporters pay a levy and an export tax on shipments and the government last week announced a hike in the maximum export tax to $288 per tonne. Overall, the combined ceiling for both levy and tax would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The new rates apply to sales that are tied to the domestic distribution of cooking oil. The trade ministry recently bumped up the allocation for such exports to 2.25 million tonnes, from about 1 million previously. As of Tuesday, the ministry has issued export permits for 566,614 tonnes of crude palm oil and its derivatives under this scheme. Separately, companies are currently allowed to sell stocks built up during the export ban without having to join a domestic cooking oil programme. But they will have to pay a higher export tax of a maximum $488 per tonne for crude palm oil, bringing the combined levy and tax to $688 a tonne. Indonesia had approved export permits as of Monday for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under the programme, which expires on July 31. The export acceleration programme has helped companies to empty their storage tanks, Eddy Martono, secretary general of industry group GAPKI told Reuters. But he said to avoid hurting farmers, the government should assess the international palm oil price and domestic FFB prices before imposing a hike in export levy rates beginning Aug. 1 "so we can avoid a case when the price goes down and the levy is raised." The Indonesian Oil Palm Farmers Union appreciated the levy cut, but complained that palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) prices remain weak and refiners were still limiting purchases due to near-full storage tanks, said Sabarudin, a union official. Details of the levy rates: CPO reference Previous Levies from June Levies from price levies 14 - July 31 Aug. 1 <750 55 55 55 >750-800 75 75 75 >800-850 95 95 95 >850-900 115 115 115 >900-950 135 135 135 >950-1,000 155 145 150 >1,000-1,050 175 150 165 >1,050-1,100 195 155 180 >1,100-1,150 215 160 190 >1,150-1,200 235 165 200 >1,200-1,250 255 170 210 >1,250-1,300 275 175 215 >1,300-1,350 295 180 220 >1,350-1,400 315 185 225 >1,400-1,450 335 190 230 >1,450-1,500 355 195 235 >1,500 375 200 240 ($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports -food secretary

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday. India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month. "We have more than sufficient...
INDIA
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid 'polycrisis'

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously. Of that allocation, the ministry has issued permits for...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculture Online

India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday. The south Asian country is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall amid broad declines in world markets

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, as concerns over rising inflation weighed on global markets and added pressure on the prices of agricultural products. Wheat also fell, although losses were capped by expectations of a sharp decline in Ukraine's grain output...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WTO chief sees rocky road for trade deals at global meeting

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday. Last year's harvest was around 86 million tonnes but Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Vysotskyi said the total area sown in Ukraine had decreased by 25% in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French sugar maker Cristal Union posts 40% profit rise

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Its turnover was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros in the year to Jan....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat slide with outside markets

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and oilseed futures took a dive on Monday as broad-based selling and losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather and strong export demand for American soybeans, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds tumbled with commodities as U.S. inflation fueled...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine 2022 sowing area

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reduced the 2022 sowing area by around 25% due to the Russian invasion and hostilities in many regions, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. The following is the Ukrainian 2022 sowing area according to Ukraine's agriculture ministry. commodity sowing area (hectares) winter wheat 6,500,000 corn 4,627,300 sunflower 4,685,800 soy beans 1,211,800 potato 1,104,200 spring barley 951,200 winter barley 969,000 spring wheat 191,100 sugar beet 180,600 oats 159,200 peas 130,600 rye 109,000 buckwheat 74,900 millet 48,500 spring rape 33,400 * the ministry gave no area sown for winter rape (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grocery prices rise 11.9% in a year, worst increase since 1979

Led by meat, grocery prices are rising rapidly, up 11.9% in the past 12 months — even faster than the overall U.S. inflation rate of 8.6%, said the government in the Consumer Price Index report. “We’re going to live with this inflation for a while,” said President Biden over the weekend, despite administration efforts to reduce prices.
BUSINESS

