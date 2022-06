We knew a Resident Evil 4 Remake was coming whether people liked it or not, but now it’s official with a swanky new trailer and everything. Naturally, people are worried about how different Resident Evil 4 Remake could be compared with the original, especially when the combat was relatively modern compared to the older RE titles. Does an overhaul in graphics alone justify the Remake? Well, does that question matter if you’re going to play the crap out of it anyway?

