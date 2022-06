Click here to read the full article. TV’s upfront market is starting to close, and ad dollars seem harder to collect. NBCUniversal expects the volume of advance advertising commitments secured in the annual haggle to be “in the same range as last year,” according to Jeff Shell, CEO of the Comcast owned unit. He said that declines due to “cord cutting were offset by pricing and Peacock for us,” during remarks made at an investor conference organized by Credit Suisse. Variety estimated that NBCU secured between $2.68 billion and $2.98 billion for its primetime broadcast inventory im 2021, compared with $2.68...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO