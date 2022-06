Click here to read the full article. Syrinthia Studer has joined Paramount’s global content licensing division as executive vice president of international productions. After being promoted from serving as executive vice president of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, she will now oversee content strategy, development and production of local language and micro-budget films for the studio’s new business unit. Her purview will focus on originals and culturally specific local language remakes sourced from Paramount Pictures’ film library, with projects releasing via limited theatrical or direct-to-consumer platforms globally. Studer will be based in Los Angeles and report to Dan Cohen, chief content licensing...

