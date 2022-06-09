Blue Scholars Fundraiser, Silent Auction & International Ocean Film Festival at W South Beach 6/11/22

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and there is no better way to celebrate Dad than treating him to a delicious and special meal. Brickell’s chic restaurant, Balan’s is the perfect spot for a Sunday meal, so Father’s Day is just inevitable! In celebration of Father’s Day, Balan’s is offering dad’s a steak & scotch pairing special. Dad’s can choose between an 8oz Filet Mignon or a 16oz Bone in Rib-Eye served with black truffle butter. With the purchase of a steak, dad’s will receive a complimentary Old-Fashioned on the house. A variety of other dishes from Balan’s all-day menu will be offered, too, alongside the Father’s Day special. Balan’s Father’s Day special will be available on Sunday after 4 p.m. so bring your father or father figure and make him feel like the King he is!

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO