Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. • Underground Railroad tour in downtown Utica, 6 to 7 p.m. beginning at the Adirondack Bank parking lot, 120 Bleecker St, Utica. This is a gentle-paced walking tour that will highlight men and women of all backgrounds who worked to help people claim their freedom and to end slavery. Led by Jan DeAmicis and Mary Hayes Gordon of the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission. Limit of 25 people per night. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3njf3c4r.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO