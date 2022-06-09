ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Pomp and fractures: Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNNrF_0g5mxMSe00

At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn’t an extension of Queen Elizabeth II 's Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.

On a course just outside north London, the band dressed as imitation infantrymen were there to proclaim the arrival of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson , two of the stars enticed from the PGA Tour to potentially earn hundreds of millions of dollars on the LIV Golf series.

The nine ageing planes rumbling overhead helped to mask the lack of significant crowd noise beyond the occasional shout of “Let’s go Phil” as he prepared to tee off.

At the same time, Thursday's message from the PGA Tour was being delivered — go off. To all the golfers who defected to the renegade series, they now face banishment from future tour events. Johnson had already given up his PGA membership, but Mickelson is not ready to.

The fury of LIV Golf — a product of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund — was clear, calling the PGA Tour “vindictive" with a decision that will only deepen the divides. There were no signs of the Saudi backing across the Centurion Club, nor any sponsor branding.

Mickelson was sporting a black cap adorned by his personal logo featuring a silhouette of himself playing golf, replacing the KPMG-branded one that was worn before the corporate sponsors dropped the deal in February after he disparaged the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

Across the course, the only branding was from LIV Golf and a sparse number of spectators. There was intrigue from those who did turn up, accompanied by a desire to see so many of the world's leading golfers, although none from the top 10.

Unlike many spectators, Jim Dawkins, who has been coming to golf events for six decades, did pay 67 pounds ($84) for his pass to the club between Hemel Hempstead and St. Albans.

“I thought as this was the first tournament of the rebel tour it would be interesting to see how it works and who is playing,” said the 91-year-old Dawkins, who railed against the PGA Tour banning players. “I've seen an awful lot of changes.”

LIV is running curtailed 54-hole, three-day tournaments, with a shotgun start seeing players all start on different holes. What confuses Dawkins is the team element.

The field is split into 12 teams with garish logos and brash names, like Johnson‘s 4 Aces and Graeme McDowell’s Niblicks.

“I find this scoreboard difficult to follow,” said Dawkins, who traveled from the south of London. “You have got the players up there. I don't know how the teams are set up."

The top three teams share $5 million on top of the $20 million prize fund per event shared between the golfers individually.

To accept the lavish rewards, the players not only had to overcome concerns about being banned from the PGA Tour and events like the Ryder Cup, but also moral doubts.

This is a series viewed as being part of Saudi Arabia's efforts, branded “sportswashing” by human rights groups, to wipe away the stain of the kingdom's abuses.

"It's absolute rubbish, it's just a sport," said Colin Chambers, an 80-year-old friend of Dawkins. “When you think about the Chinese, what they do, and we are still happy to go to their Olympics."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Message For Greg Norman Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy might not fully admit how personal he took this weekend's PGA Tour event, but it was clear that he wanted it badly after everything that's gone on with LIV Golf. Some of the PGA Tour's top players, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have left for LIV Golf, which is led by Saudi money and run by Greg Norman.
GOLF
The Spun

Gary Player Is Speaking Out: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golf star Gary Player is among those speaking out in favor of the LIV Golf Tour. While the new LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi money, has faced some serious criticism in the United States, there are others who are speaking out in support of it. Player, one of...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
The Spun

Phil Mickelson's Group For The U.S. Open Revealed

Phil Mickelson has achieved just about everything that a golfer can. However, the 51-year-old has yet to win a U.S. Open. On Monday, the LIV Golf signee found himself back in Boston to compete in the major. And his pairing was revealed thanks to Golf Magazine's Sean Zak. Per Zak,...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Defectors#Ryder Cup#Saudi#Pga#The Centurion Club#Kpmg
The Spun

Players Who Left PGA Tour For LIV Golf Get Crushed By 9/11 Survivors Group

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and several other golfers have been criticized for competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Friday, 911familiesunited.org released a statement on the latest drama in the golf world. This group consists of families and survivors from the 2001 terrorist attacks. According...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Southern California Pro Championships Results & Scorecard

The 2022 Southern California Pro Championships Olympia qualifier took place on Saturday June 11, 2022 in San Diego, California, featuring Pro Wellness division. Only 5 Wellness athletes competed to win and qualify for the 2022 Mr. Olympia contest. The winner of the show was Kelly Purcell of San Diego, CA. Angela White came in second, followed by Kayla Rossi in third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf.com

Pro hits shot from water (!), hits shoe in (!) — and he swims out to get shoe (!!!)

That headline above is doing some work, isn’t it?. Pro hits shot from water (!) And that Josh Teater did during Thursday’s first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. At this moment, the details are hazy, but the watery sequence in question appears to have come during Teater’s third shot on the 410-yard, par-4 7th at Thornblade Club in South Carolina, and Teater had taken off a shoe to hit.
GOLF
The Independent

‘I’m happy with where my game is at’: Rory McIlroy in confident mood ahead of US Open

For a player who has not won a major in eight years, Rory McIlroy could hardly be in a better position heading into the 122nd US Open.Victory in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday was the 21st PGA Tour win of McIlroy’s career and the first time he had successfully defended a title, albeit at a different course and three years apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic.That lifted McIlroy up to third in the world rankings, his highest position since August 2020, and comes on the back of a runners-up finish in the Masters following a closing 64 and a...
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf: PGA players joining rebel tour are ‘fracturing game more than it already is’, claims Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has expressed his disappointment at the players who performed a U-turn to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, as he conceded being the poster boy of the PGA Tour was a “burden” he could do without.McIlroy felt the proposed rebel circuit was “dead in the water” after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed their futures to the PGA Tour in the wake of Phil Mickelson’s explosive comments about the Tour and Saudi Arabia being published in February.In an interview with the author of a recently published biography, Mickelson admitted he was fully aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record...
GOLF
Reuters

Coleman, Hobbs win 100 metres races at NYC Grand Prix

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - American Christian Coleman won the men's 100 metres in 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 metres at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet for last World Cup place

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - The last place at this year’s World Cup will be decided on Tuesday in Doha when Costa Rica face New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff. The match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pits the fourth- placed finishers in the CONCACAF qualifying group against the top team in the Oceania confederation and the winners will play in Group E at the finals in Qatar along with Germany, Japan and Spain.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy