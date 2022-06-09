ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gaia Pope feared she would never be believed over alleged rape, inquest told

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsR7b_0g5mxLZv00

A teenager who accused a man of raping her was told by police there was no chance of a successful prosecution and that a trial would be “very traumatic”, leading her to fear she would never be believed.

The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope-Sutherland was found 11 days after she ran away from her aunt’s home in Swanage , Dorset , on November 7 2017.

Ms Pope, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had died of hypothermia.

Her cousin, Marienna Pope-Weidemann, told Dorset Coroner’s Court that Ms Pope changed following the alleged rape, which had taken place when she was 16 years old, and she began suffering with cycles of severe mental health issue, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She said her cousin experienced repeated crisis points in the years that followed while she and the family desperately tried to get her adequate support.

Despite repeated hospitalisations under the Mental Health Act, Ms Pope-Weidemann said Ms Pope would often be discharged with “no care plan”.

Ms Pope-Weidemann said she was often made to feel “like a nuisance” when enquiring about the care of her cousin, who she acted as an advocate for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGx7g_0g5mxLZv00

She recalled being hung up on and being told to stop calling several times, and said: “There were call terminations that followed sentences like ‘there’s nothing we can do for you, there’s no one available’.”

One psychiatrist who assessed Ms Pope wrote she had “delusions of sexual assault”.

Ms Pope-Weidemann added: “It seemed that mental health services had made up their mind that it was a delusion.”

She had sat with the college student while she was interviewed by Dorset Police about the alleged rape in December 2015, a process she said her cousin felt was “re-traumatising”.

By June the next year the force had said they did not intend to prosecute him, and Ms Pope said officers sought to dissuade Ms Pope from appealing the decision saying: “They described what it would be like in court being cross-examined by a defence layer.

“They said, ‘we don’t think there is any chance of it being successful and it would be very traumatic’.”

Some months later, Ms Pope saw a Dorset Police Facebook post announcing the man she had accused of rape had been jailed for other sexual offences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx9Yq_0g5mxLZv00

She continued to be contacted by her alleged attacker but police refused to offer her any protection. At the time of her disappearance, she had concerns about him soon being released from prison.

“She lived with fear pretty much every day for the rest of her life,” her cousin told the jury.

She said she thought her cousin was again having feelings of not being believed before she went missing.

When Ms Pope fled, Ms Pope-Weidemann said the family were “terrified”, and said: “We’d been afraid for a long time that something like this might happen.”

The family sprang into action printing posters, coordinating a growing number of volunteers and attempting to coordinate area searches with the police. But Ms Pope-Weidemann said they felt like the force were resistant to working with them.

At times, she said, it was difficult to get through to anyone in the force and the number she was told to ring changed repeatedly.

A recording of a call Ms Pope-Weidemann made to the force was played to the court on Thursday, during which a call handler attempted to put her through to officers only to be told to contact another officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCMbb_0g5mxLZv00

While Ms Pope-Weidemann waited on hold the frustrated sounding operator could be heard telling a colleague: “This is a joke. No one will take the call.”

She finally told Ms Pope-Weidemann that she promises to have someone call her back, but no one ever did.

The family were also told by the police to stop searching in a rural areas, including the coastline near where Ms Pope was eventually found, with an officer reassuring them that: “If she was there, we would have found her.”

When, days later, Ms Pope’s clothes were discovered in that area, the police offered to send officers to guide a large volunteer search operation planned the next day, but no officers came.

“There were members of the public, the press, our MP, but no police guidance,” Ms Pope-Weidemann said.

The court has heard how police officers failed to fill in a ‘missing person form’ with the family. A procedural document used by forces to gather vital evidence about a missing person to help with an ongoing investigation.

Ms Pope-Weidemann said was “devastated” hearing about the existence of such a form during the inquest, and that there had been technical issues with the computer programme being used to log information on the case.

She questioned why no one had come to the family to clarify facts about Ms Pope and the circumstances of her disappearance, saying: “I think it would have changed everything.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Inquest#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Dorset Coroner S Court
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Woman raped at knifepoint in broad daylight at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx. CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim. It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday. The news startling neighbors.  "Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said. Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a...
BRONX, NY
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Rape suspect, 32, is paraded by police with bag over his head after being accused of attacking Brit woman, 42, in front of her husband after 'offering her a massage' while on holiday in Goa

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in Goa has been paraded in public with his hands cuffed and a bag over his head. The man was arrested after a 42-year-old woman, who remains unidentified, lodged a complaint at the Pernem police station on Monday about the alleged incident on June 2.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Florida Mom Charged with Death of 7-Month-Old Boy Left in Bathtub While She Had Her Nails Done

A Miami mom faces charges of aggravated manslaughter after authorities allege her infant drowned in an unattended bathtub while she got her nails done. In the arrest warrant, police allege that 22-year-old Alyssa Jimmie left the victim — 7-month-old boy Prince Mejia — and his 3-year-old brother in a bathtub with the water running while she went into the home's garage to get her nails done at an "at-home manicure station" on May 20, according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy