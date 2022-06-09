2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
Two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Viriginia in the death of two innocent bystanders in last weekend's shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia , officials said Thursday.
The men will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail in Saturday night's shooting on South Street, city officials said at a news conference.
Three people died overall. Two of the people killed were bystanders, authorities have said.
Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.
