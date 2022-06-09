ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Viriginia in the death of two innocent bystanders in last weekend's shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia , officials said Thursday.

The men will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail in Saturday night's shooting on South Street, city officials said at a news conference.

Three people died overall. Two of the people killed were bystanders, authorities have said.

Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.

