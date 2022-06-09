ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond's wife rips Celtics fans for vulgar language during Game 3: 'Are they not human'

By Jasper Jones
 5 days ago

A lot of people had a problem with how fans at TD Garden in Boston treated Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors roster during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Everyone from Klay Thompson to Steve Kerr didn't enjoy Celtics fans' conduct during a 116–100 Boston victory.

Before the game even started, C's fans were on Green from the get-go, booing the forward while the PA announcer introduced the starting lineups. Those chants later progressed from random boos into the entire arena chanting “Draymond sucks” and even “F–k you, Draymond,” which was easily heard on the broadcast despite the effort from the broadcast crew to drown out the noise.

The one person who may be the closest to Green didn't enjoy what she heard either.

Draymond's wife Hazel Renee took to Instagram following Wednesday night's game to share her displeasure towards Celtics fans, saying "in no way shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!"

"Tough loss tonight, but in no way, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" Renee stated on her Instagram story. "Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off-the-wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant "F**k you Draymond" or call him B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that’s okay? Warriors fans would never!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very disgusting of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!”

Thompson shared Renee's sentiment, questioning why fans would say such things when there are children in the crowd.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston."

With Game 4 slated in Boston on Friday night, if I were a betting man, the crowd will be even more relentless, considering their team's 2-1 lead. The only silencer for anyone upset about Celtics fans' verbal abuse is if the Warriors decide to come out and play.

