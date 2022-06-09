WATCH: Gas Station Employee Thwarts Robber With Bug Spray In Washington

Photo: Getty Images

Surveillance video caught the moment a brave gas station employee fended off a would-be robber with bug spray . The incident recently happened in B&B Mart in Vancouver, Washington.

KATU Reporter Frances Lin shared footage of the action on Twitter, which shows the suspect placing a firearm on the counter. That's when Amber Mahley , the fearless employee in the video, grabbed a can of bug spray and went to town on the criminal. You can see the robber running off-camera as she sprayed him.

"I was scared. I was just trying to protect myself. I didn’t even think to open the register to give him the money. I just wanted him out of my space," Mahley told the local news station. He ended up leaving the store with nothing.

What's even wilder is that this isn't the first incident the suspect has been linked to. At least eleven law enforcement agencies in the Portland metro area are looking for this man, who's accused of committing dozens of crimes in the area.

"We have what we believe about 30, more than 30 robberies that are likely committed by the same suspect," Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police says.

Since the suspect is armed, cops advise you to call 911 if you spot him. Do not engage with him.

"It’s not worth your life or your safety to withhold money from someone," Kapp warns.