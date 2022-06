PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia Police are actively searching for a delivery driver who shot a 17-year-old Chick-fil-A worker in the leg over a missing milkshake. On June 13, the delivery driver was picking up a Chick-fil-A order to deliver to a customer. The driver got angry when he believed a milkshake was missing. After the Chick-fil-A employee said they would make the milkshake an argument began, which led to the 17-year-old being shot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO