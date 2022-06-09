Moscow Authorities Investigating Vehicle Arson Fire

GRANTS PASS, OR - At approximately 7:29 p.m., Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department on Oregon responded after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. According to police, officers had already been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. When police arrived to the carjacking scene, they located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, fled the area in the stolen Ford Escape.

