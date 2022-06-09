Tickets For Country Music Star Cody Johnson’s Spokane Concert Go On Sale Friday

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Sustainability Week begins today at the library in Pullman. Youth of all ages are invited to pick up a Grab and Go Activity Bag. More activities will take place throughout this week from June 13th through the 18th including live performances, recycled art,...
Local home prices in Washington have soared to a new record high. The Whitman County Association of Realtors reports that the average price for a home sold last month was 403,000 dollars. That’s up 23,000 dollars from April and up over 70,000 dollars from a year ago. The previous record high average home price in Whitman County was last July at 360,000 dollars. There were 44 homes sold in Whitman County last month which was one more than April.
The Palouse River has reached minor flood stage this afternoon. The river has risen to 15.24 feet. It’s expected to crest today at 15.3 feet in minor flood stage. When the Palouse River goes over 15 feet Lions Club Community Park and Hayton Greene Park in Palouse flood. South River Road will flood at Wellesley Road and the ballfields in Potlatch are underwater.
The Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics has relocated General Surgery and Gastroenterology to better serve patients on the Palouse. Both clinics are now open for business at the new location at 1055 West Fairview St, Suite B in Colfax, across the street from the hospital campus. Dr. Juan Parra leads...
Flooding has closed a lane of U.S. Highway 95 South of Lapwai. The Idaho Transportation Department closed the lane this morning due to flooding on Lapwai Creek South of town. Officials are warning motorists that they may have to close the highway.
The National Weather Service has issued flood advisories for the Palouse. A Flood Warning is in effect for Latah County until Noon today. A Flood Watch has been placed on Whitman County through this afternoon. Nearly 8 tenths of an inch of rain fell at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on...
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has had several reports of citizens getting calls from people claiming to be deputies from the office, stating that they have a warrant for their arrest. The individuals calling then ask for gift cards to be sent in order to clear up the warrant.
