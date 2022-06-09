Tickets For Country Music Star Cody Johnson’s Spokane Concert Go On Sale Friday

Local home prices in Washington have soared to a new record high. The Whitman County Association of Realtors reports that the average price for a home sold last month was 403,000 dollars. That’s up 23,000 dollars from April and up over 70,000 dollars from a year ago. The previous record high average home price in Whitman County was last July at 360,000 dollars. There were 44 homes sold in Whitman County last month which was one more than April.

