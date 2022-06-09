Be the CEO of Your Commute & Vanpool

(Sponsored content) – Be the CEO of Your Commute and join a vanpool to save on gas and vehicle maintenance costs! There’s no time like the present. Vanpooling is the perfect solution if you commute 25 miles or more to work. RideFinders is here to help you find a ride on an existing vanpool or work with you to start a new vanpool.

Benefits of Vanpooling:

• Economical. Shared expenses between vanpool riders. In a typical vanpool, seven to fifteen commuters ride together.

• Eco-friendly. Improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions.

• Convenient. One monthly payment covers the cost of the vehicle, insurance, maintenance, and fuel.

• Valuable. Helps reduce wear and tear on personal vehicle and maintenance costs.

Register for free at www.ridefinders.com or download our Rides and Rewards app. Or call 804-643-RIDE and we’ll help place you on an existing vanpool (if space permits) or find other interested people to start a new vanpool.

How much does it cost?

Through our contracted vendors, vanpools receive a month-to-month lease on passenger SUVs or vans. Each passenger pays a monthly payment, which varies according to numbers of vanpoolers, that covers the vehicle, maintenance, insurance, gas, parking, applicable sales tax and tolls.

Where do I meet my vanpool to get to work?

Each vanpool group sets its own route and schedule based on the needs of its members. The group determines the pick-up location(s). The contracted vendors may approve all members to drive. Vanpoolers may take turns driving or designate a driver.

Connect Today

Connect with our Account Executives at 804-643-7433 to discuss your vanpooling options or visit www.ridefinders.com.