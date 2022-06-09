ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD searching for 2 suspects in deadly mugging in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK -- There is new video of a deadly mugging in Brooklyn .

The NYPD said Thursday a 61-year-old man was assaulted and later died during an attack late last month.

The video from May 25 shows two men following Victor Vega on Lexington Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough. One man then punches Vega, and he collapses to the sidewalk, with his head landing underneath an SUV.

Police said the suspects then rifled through his pockets.

Police said Vega suffered head trauma, and they are searching for the two men.

