Musician Justin Young arrives at Notoriety in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Jobseekers looking for part-time work during the school year will have a chance to be hired during some upcoming job fairs. The city of Las Vegas Safekey and ReInvent Before- and After-School Programs (RAP) recruitment will be hosting the event on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the city’s Human Resources office, located at 833 Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO