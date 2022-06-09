ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Musician Justin Young arrives at Notoriety in Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've been following all the...

Poker star Dan Cates talks WSOP on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The World Series of Poker is in Las Vegas through July, and it's the first time the tournament has been held on the Strip. World-famous poker star Dan Cates joined us to talk all about the event and how he's leaving his mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Southern Nevada celebrates Juneteeth across the valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19 but celebrations have already begun here in Southern Nevada. Over at CSN's West Charleston campus on Friday, organizers held a 'Juneteenth unity weekend: Africa to America' event. A separate event was also held there on Saturday. Juneteenth is a holiday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of Las Vegas, Henderson to host several hiring events for part-time Safekey positions

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Jobseekers looking for part-time work during the school year will have a chance to be hired during some upcoming job fairs. The city of Las Vegas Safekey and ReInvent Before- and After-School Programs (RAP) recruitment will be hosting the event on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the city’s Human Resources office, located at 833 Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ken Henderson
UNLV recommending masks while on campus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV sent a notice to students and staff on Monday, recommending the usage of masks while on campus. In accordance with the Southern Nevada Health District, we recommend that the UNLV community wear masks while in hallways, elevators, meeting rooms, office cubicles, restrooms, classrooms, labs, building lobbies, advising offices, libraries, the Student Union, the Student Recreation & Wellness Center, athletic facilities, and any other indoor public place where people may gather.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Some locals say inflation driving up need for food pantries

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As food costs continue to skyrocket, food banks like Three Square along with the pantries they support are seeing demand for their services grow. “Food costs have gone up so tremendously,” said Helping Hands of Vegas Valley client and volunteer Clara Blackwell, “if it wasn’t for Helping Hands we couldn’t make it.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Busy Las Vegas Blvd intersection to be closed for 25 hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One intersection on the south side of Las Vegas Blvd is being closed in order to complete scheduled repairs. Starting Sunday, June 12 at 4 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at Charleston Boulevard with lane restrictions approaching the Charleston Boulevard/Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police searching for 62-year-old man missing from northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 62-year-old man reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say James Farbridge-Currie was last seen at about 9:10 a.m. Monday, June 13, in the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street, near Deer Springs Way and Fort Apache Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Gowan, Tenaya

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the northwest valley Monday afternoon. It was reported around 3:51 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road near Tenaya Way. Police say they received a report of a shooting at an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man found shot to death at 'apparent drug house' in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed at an "apparent drug house" in the west Las Vegas valley on Sunday, according to police. Officers got a report of a shooting at a home around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck and critically injured while outside of a crosswalk on a southwest valley street Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 8:25 p.m. at Fort Apache Road and Marin Avenue, south of Sunset Road, LVMPD said...
NV Energy extends public safety outage in Mt. Charleston area

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A planned power shut-off is being issued for customers in Mt. Charleston, NV Energy has announced. In a statement sent out Saturday, the power company says that a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is 'highly likely' for the PSOM zones of Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak effective Sunday, June 12.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
Motorcyclist dies after crash with sedan near Rainbow, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist has died after being critically injured in a crash with a sedan in the northwest Las Vegas valley Sunday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 10:42 p.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Yorktown Road, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

