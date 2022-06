The product has always been an important part of any tech company’s success, but product leaders haven’t always had a seat at the executive table. At Amplitude’s annual conference in Las Vegas last month, the chief product officers of Box, Kumu, Okta and Wish spoke with Protocol about how else the role of the chief product officer has changed, from becoming a more strategic part of organizational design to being a pathway to CEO.

