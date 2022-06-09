16 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

D.C. recorded 29 non-fatal overdoses in a 48-hour period last week, marking another concerning spike in the city’s ongoing opioid crisis. According to a memo circulated by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health to community providers on Friday, the 29 incidents occurred from June 8 to June 10. In the report, DBH identified five “hot spots,” or areas where two or more overdoses occurred within two city blocks. The list included: 12th Street NW and U Street NW, 2nd Street NE and 1st Street NE, Quincy Place NE and R Street NE, 51st Street NE and 50th Place NE, and Astor Place SE and A Street SE. The latest spike comes after a batch of fentanyl caused 10 overdoses — three of them fatal — in the area surrounding Nationals Park in January.

