Texans waive former Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans waive-injured receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Hamilton appeared to have injured his knee during organized team activities June 7 at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters that it was a “non-contact injury.”

Hamilton tore his ACL during offseason workouts with the Denver Broncos in 2021. The former 2018 fourth-round pick from Penn State sat out the entire 2021 campaign.

The 6-1, 206-pound wideout caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns through his 46 games with the Broncos from 2018-20. Hamilton’s never recorded above the 300-yard receiving mark in any of his three full seasons with Denver.

The Texans signed former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe on June 8.

