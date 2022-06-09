ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

It's official: Gas is now averaging $5 per gallon in Utah

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It finally happened. Utah hit a milestone on Thursday -- and drivers will be paying an average of $5 per gallon driving to the next milestone. AAA reports that Utah's average fuel price is $5.005, up two cents from the last time Utah hit a new...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

6 Utahns among white nationalist group arrested near Idaho Pride event

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KUTV) — Six Utah men were among a group of alleged white nationalists who were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday. Authorities said the suspects, who are affiliated with the group Patriot Front, had planned to disrupt activities in Coeur d'Alene. Police took action after receiving a call that “approximately 20 people jumped into a U-Haul wearing masks” and looked like a “little army.”
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
City
Logan, UT
kmyu.tv

Tinted window violation leads to 7-year-old smuggling arrests in Southern Utah

Two suspects were arrested in Southern Utah by Utah Highway Patrol for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl across the country. The two men were from Illinois, but Utah troopers pulled them over for having windows tinted darker than allowed by the state. Officials identified the driver, 33-year-old Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira,...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Recent deadly crashes hit close to home for UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a deadly weekend on Utah roads, a Highway Patrol trooper who has experienced loss firsthand is pleading with drivers to do their part. Two people died and others were critically hurt in separate wrong-way crashes this weekend – one early Saturday in Centerville, and another early Sunday in West Valley City. Additionally, two people were critically injured after a collision on I-215 in Salt Lake County late Saturday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah mom supports family through online video game classes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mom is supporting her family in a way she never thought possible: through video games. Devyn Ricks said she grew up playing video games on and off. "For a long time I felt very self-conscious about playing video games, especially as...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Kutv
kmyu.tv

Utah's $20k treasure hunt ends after 8 days at Ben Lomond Trail

(KUTV) — Eight days since the searching began, a trio of hikers has struck $20k in a Utah treasure hunt. Treasure hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline posted a video on their Instagram pages Saturday of the winners coming down the trail with the prized chest. The winners...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Family says missing 30-year-old son is 'uncharacteristic' behavior

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a missing Utah man is saying their son uncharacteristically has been missing for a week. The Bokslag family said Casey Bokslag was last seen at his South Salt Lake apartment on June 6, and his car was found two days later in Castle Rock near the Wyoming border with the license plates missing.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kmyu.tv

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni On Talkin' Sports

June 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Major League Soccer season is nearing the halfway point, and Real Salt Lake recently enjoyed a rare weekend off. With a record of 7-4-4 RSL is right near the top of the Western Conference standings and gaining traction in the around the league. All of this coming without the service of one of the top-tier players in the league in Damir Kreilach, who's been sidelined with an injury since mid-April. On a recent edition of Talkin' Sports Pablo Mastroeni joined Adam Mikulich to talk about the success of the first half of the season and what lies on the other side as well. Pablo is in his first season as the Head Coach of Real Salt Lake and has wonderful insights for RSL fans to enjoy. For mor information on Utah's MLS Club please visit rsl.com.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy