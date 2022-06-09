It's official: Gas is now averaging $5 per gallon in Utah

June 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Major League Soccer season is nearing the halfway point, and Real Salt Lake recently enjoyed a rare weekend off. With a record of 7-4-4 RSL is right near the top of the Western Conference standings and gaining traction in the around the league. All of this coming without the service of one of the top-tier players in the league in Damir Kreilach, who's been sidelined with an injury since mid-April. On a recent edition of Talkin' Sports Pablo Mastroeni joined Adam Mikulich to talk about the success of the first half of the season and what lies on the other side as well. Pablo is in his first season as the Head Coach of Real Salt Lake and has wonderful insights for RSL fans to enjoy. For mor information on Utah's MLS Club please visit rsl.com.

