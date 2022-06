BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Boyd County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a side-by-side theft. An unidentified person of interest is sought in a probe into a side-by-side theft in the 18000 block of Bear Creek early June 3, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators shared surveillance video of the man on their social media page.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO