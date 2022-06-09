Read Why Citi Remains Bearish On Oxford Industries

Shares of small-cap oil and gas company Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 5.87% at $6.77 Tuesday. Energy companies at large are trading higher amid strength in oil prices. While concerns of an economic slowdown have weighed on the demand outlook and tight supply has continued to lift oil prices higher.
General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.87%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion. Buying $1000 In GD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GD stock 10 years...
Dollar cost averaging (DCA) is an investment approach. An investor may have overheard a friend say, "I'm DCA Ethereum and Bitcoin right now," and what this means is investing a set dollar amount on a regular basis, regardless of the current price of the security. DCA is similar to "fractional...
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR faces a possible Bitcoin margin call at $21,000 as a bearish market downtrend resumes. What Happened: As the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to fall, MicroStrategy has an unrealized loss of over $1 billion. Now trading at $22,189, Bitcoin has suffered a severe crash this week, causing major losses to investors globally.
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, still believes there are “fortunes to be made in crypto.”. What Happened: In a recent interview on CNBC’s Make It, Cramer said he couldn’t tell people not to own crypto because he still owns Ethereum ETH/USD. The Mad...
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has...
Ethereum ETH/USD plummeted to $950 at one point Monday, driven by 65,000 ETH dumped on Uniswap UNI/USD. What Happened: On June 13, ETH fell below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950 on Uniswap. Ethereum, across numerous multiple trading pairs, was unloaded for a plethora of stablecoins such as Dai DAI/USD, Tether USDT/USD, and USD Coin USDC/USD, and was dumped to the amount of 65,000 ETH.
Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What...
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on Sunday. The global crypto market cap is $1.10 trillion, a 5.38% decrease over the last day. At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was at $27,419, down almost 5% in the last 24 hours and falling close to 8% in the last seven days.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have exploded in popularity since they were introduced in the 1990s. Like a mutual fund, one ETF invests in hundreds of stocks across various sectors. Some mutual funds and ETFs specialize in certain sectors like small cap stocks or consumer staples. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs usually offer...
The Fed used to come to the aid of equities when they fell below a certain threshold. High inflation could make that a thing of the past. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!. This post contains sponsored advertising content....
AT&T Inc T could hike mobile-service prices again to ease the impact of the surging inflation, Bloomberg quotes CFO Pascal Desroches. Inflation pressure is outrunning cost projections, Desroches reasoned. "We're seeing inflation in labor, supplies, energy, and transport. So we're keeping an eye on it," Desroches said at an investor...
Technology stocks (as represented by the S&P Dow Jones Technology Select Sector Index) are down over 24%1 year to date (as of June 10th, 2022), officially falling into bear market territory2. After posting significant returns in 2020 and 2021 during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the technology sector faces headwinds from...
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.5% in May, its first interest rate hike of that size in more than 20 years. With this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting just around the quarter, the bond market is now anticipating the Fed will ramp up its tightening even further with two 0.75% interest rate hikes in the next two months.
Battery-electric delivery van startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) has filed for bankruptcy liquidation, ending a long slide that included insider trading, an SEC investigation and a bear market that is pummeling newly public transportation companies. "Unfortunately, there were too many obstacles for us to overcome in the short amount...
Copper is one of the most important base metals because of its wide usage in many sectors of the economy. The demand for copper has been a reliable leading indicator of global economic health. The year-over-year (YoY) change in copper price correlates well with that of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is widely considered a key indicator of the state of the US economy (Figure 1). The correlation of the YoY change between copper price and the S&P 500 index suggests this base metal is also a reliable barometer of the economic cycles (Figure 2). Hence the market lingo “Dr. Copper.”
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, YETI Holdings YETI earned $25.66 million, a 64.79% increase from the preceding quarter. YETI Holdings's sales decreased to $293.63 million, a 33.74% change since Q4. YETI Holdings earned $72.88 million, and sales totaled $443.12 million in Q4. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings...
