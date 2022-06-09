Clintonville Neighborhood Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are on scene of a De Pere home after a report that it was hit by a lighting strike. It happened in the 1100 block of Spring Lake Drive. It is not known how much damage was caused or if anyone was hurt.
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – Police are looking for the owner of a key ring as they prepare to make an arrest for a rash of thefts from vehicles. Most of the vehicle entries took place within a five-block radius of MacArthur Drive and S. 35th Street, on Manitowoc’s west side.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children over the summer with their sponsorship of the annual Summer Food Service Program. Starting Wednesday, free meals will be served for kids at community sites and at...
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Students and parents agree, there is no competition when comparing this school year to the last one. “Pretty chill, less COVID strict,” said McKenna Meyers, a sophomore at West De Pere High School. “Last year was a little bit dicey, but this year...
The WIAA State Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Division 1 teams take center stage on the opening day with quarterfinal and semifinal games. Sun Prairie (24-2) is the number one seed and they will meet 8th seeded Bay Port (20-9) in the second game of the Tuesday morning session. The tourney opens with 4th seeded Menomonee Falls (26-3) taking on number 5 Westosha Central (21-4). In the afternoon, second seeded Eau Claire North (24-2) meets number 7 Greendale (20-9 followed by third seeded Arrowhead (20-6 against number 6 Milton (21-9). The winners will play semifinal games beginning at 6:30 Tuesday night.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local musicians in downtown Appleton are once again able to showcase their talents for an entire week. The 10th annual Street Music Week hosted by Heid Music returned to the area and kicked off Monday. The annual celebration brings all musicians together, some with years...
