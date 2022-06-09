Clintonville Neighborhood Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

The WIAA State Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Division 1 teams take center stage on the opening day with quarterfinal and semifinal games. Sun Prairie (24-2) is the number one seed and they will meet 8th seeded Bay Port (20-9) in the second game of the Tuesday morning session. The tourney opens with 4th seeded Menomonee Falls (26-3) taking on number 5 Westosha Central (21-4). In the afternoon, second seeded Eau Claire North (24-2) meets number 7 Greendale (20-9 followed by third seeded Arrowhead (20-6 against number 6 Milton (21-9). The winners will play semifinal games beginning at 6:30 Tuesday night.

GRAND CHUTE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO