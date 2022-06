Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was working on a new generation iPad Air to have the M1 chip and 5G support – and it turned out that the report was right. Now we’ve learned from our sources that the company has plans to update the entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and for the first time, USB-C connectivity.

