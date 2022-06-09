ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Grow My Security Company Launches Public Relations Department

By Grow My Security Company
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anthony J. Rumore strategically added Publicity to his fast-growing company. CAVE CREEK, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow My Security Company, the premier digital marketing company for security companies, is excited to launch its Public Relations Department. With a dedication and passion to assist clients in growing and scaling their...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MolecuLight Awarded Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry. PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers. The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices were also awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough designation signifying innovative products that are helping clinicians to improve the state of wound care and ultimately to improve outcomes.
HEALTH SERVICES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SecureKloud launches CloudEdge platform to ease cloud adoption

Platform-as-a-service model to cut down costs by 80%; Make cloud integration 90% faster. PLEASANTON, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureKloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud transformation solutions, has announced the launch of its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, CloudEdge, a fully secure and compliant platform that empowers organizations to leverage the power of automation and experience the agile deployment of holistic cloud work environments 10x faster at a fraction of the cost.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GLS US Upgrades its Hayward Hub with an Automated Sortation System

The State-of-the-Art Solution Can Scan, Weigh, and Measure up to 5,000 Parcels Per Hour. HAYWARD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery services throughout the West announced that it has invested in an automated sortation system for its Hayward Hub. The state-of-the-art system is capable of scanning, weighing, and measuring up to 5,000 parcels each hour. It can also automatically sort individual parcels to predetermined sort lanes according to their delivery destination.
HAYWARD, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CareDx, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CDNA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased CareDx securities...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cave Creek, AZ
Business
City
Cave Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report Predicts This Market to Surpass USD 1.44 Billion, Rising at 5.29% CAGR From 2021 to 2025 - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights. SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms. NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement market is expected to garner USD 1.44 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Specialty Food Association sofi™ Awards for New Product of the Year and Product of the Year Awarded at Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty food industry gathered last night at the 66th Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob Javits Center, as the Specialty Food Association (SFA) announced that Tait Farm Foods and Sterling Caviar won its highest honors: the 2022 sofi Awards for New Product of the Year and Product of the Year, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

good natured® and Gourmet Fresh Produce Company, Girl & Dug Farm, are Rooted in Sustainability

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to welcome gourmet fresh produce grower, Girl & Dug Farm as a customer embracing sustainability via earth-friendly packaging from good natured®, made from annually renewable, 99% plant-based materials.
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Online Marketing#Content Marketing#Grow My Security Company#Seo#Website Management#Nbc Universal#Cbs News New York#Telemundo Nbc#Cheddar News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Innovent and IASO Bio Present Updated Data of BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at EHA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today jointly announced that the updated data from phase 1/2 study of Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Innovent R&D code: IBI326, IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), a fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), was presented in the form of an oral presentation at the 27th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy