HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two Marshall University officials have received new positions. President Brad Smith announced this week that director of human resources Bruce Felder has been promoted to become the institution’s first chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer, and Ginny Painter — who currently serves as senior vice president for communications and marketing — will become chief of staff. Felder and Painter will take their new positions on July 2.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO