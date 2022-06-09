Jury trial begins against Idaho man accused of raping Montana hotel clerk

A jury trial for a man accused of raping and kidnapping a hotel worker began Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court.

Masimba Irvine Ruwo is charged with two counts of sexual assault without consent and aggravated kidnapping, all felonies.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. The trial began before Judge Rienne McElyea.

According to charges, Ruwo is accused of pulling a woman, who was a night clerk at a Bozeman hotel bringing him an extra towel, into his hotel room and raping her in February 2021.

During opening arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Herman Watson IV, said that the investigation into the charges was biased and unfair against Ruwo from the start, partly because he’s Black.

During the course of the initial investigation on the morning of the alleged rape, Watson said police officers at the scene immediately took the woman’s accusations as fact and skewed the investigation in order to shield the woman.

“That’s a cop choosing sides. That’s when a Black man, in a room full of white people, starts to get nervous,” Watson said.

The prosecution was going to try and make the woman, who is white, into an “ideal victim,” set against a “big, bad offender, who is historically and traditionally Black,” Watson said.

Watson said the woman’s story was inconsistent, and details — like the size and layout of the hotel room — would be important in disproving her narrative.

Ruwo, Watson said, maintains the interaction was consensual.

Prosecutor Jordan Salo said the case wasn’t about race. During her opening statement, she detailed the sexual assault and injuries that the woman said she received.

The jury, she said, would have the chance to hear from the woman and her sister, along with a slew of other witnesses.

Those witnesses, Salo said, would underscore what she described as a brutal rape against an 18-year-old night clerk who was merely working at her job when she was assaulted.

Evidence, Salo said, included the woman’s blood in the hotel room and other injuries that corroborated the woman’s claims.

She told the jury that Ruwo’s story of events did not match the evidence and that Ruwo has portrayed himself as the victim, with the woman making the sexual advances.

“The defendant’s version comes from a bad plot line from a bad adult film,” Salo said. “His fantasy about this incident is kind of like the pizza delivery girl (adult film plot line).”

The trial began Wednesday, several witnesses — including the woman, her sister and police officers who first responded to the scene — testified.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Friday.

Those who have been affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking and/or stalking can call Haven’s 24/7 line at 406-586-4111 for support, resources and information. The VOICE center at Montana State University and the Bozeman Help Center both provide 24/7 support and resources. The VOICE Center can be reached at 406-994-7069. The Bozeman Help Center can be reached at 406-586-3333. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.