Harrison County, IOWA – According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the teacher was arrested and taken into custody on Friday. His name is Benjamin Work and he is now charged with five counts of S–ual Exploitation by a School Employee, five counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child, Iowa DPS said.

HARRISON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO