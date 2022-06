The Rutherford County School Board voted to reinstate school lunch fees with a $0.50 increase during a meeting May 26. The district has for two years offered students free lunches to help families throughout the pandemic under a U.S. Department of Agriculture program called the Seamless Summer Option that was introduced in the 2020-21 school year. The program is used to allow students in low-income areas to receive school meals for free when school is no longer in session throughout the summer months.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO