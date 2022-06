Grilled quail, charred zucchini mousse, macarons with rhubarb jam, and many more tasty bites will be on the menu later this month as North Andover’s Smolak Farms kicks off Whim, its annual farm-to-table pop-up dinner series with a dinner created by Chef Erin Miller of Cambridge’s Urban Hearth. The meal will mark the beginning of the 12th year the farm has collaborated with area chefs to create unique farm-to-table experiences all summer long.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO