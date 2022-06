I’m not saying regulation isn’t necessary. I am saying the cost to comply with it is much higher than it first appears. I don’t spend much money on cars. I can usually find an older car for around $5,000, then I drive it until it drops. Don’t laugh. I once bought a Datsun 210 for $500, drove it every day for eight years and sold it for $950.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO