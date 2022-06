22 hours down, two to go at Le Mans, and we are now firmly in the business end of this race, with many drivers climbing out of their cars for the final time in the race. There are nerves aplenty in the LMP2 class, with the lead gap down to just one minute for the No. 38 JOTA ORECA. Roberto Gonzalez has been pushing hard in his final stint, being chased by Lorenzo Colombo and later Robert Kubica in the PREMA ORECA. The outfit, known for its single-seater programs, has had a superb maiden Le Mans and is showing any sign of giving up.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO