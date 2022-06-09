ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Learning Collaborative releases draft agreement

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXEYx_0g5mHcxW00

After years of build-up, the Wilmington Learning Collaborative has released a draft of the agreement it will ask participants to sign.

A draft of the agreement formalizing the Wilmington Learning Collaborative says parents, students and teachers will be included in the governing council, which will hire a small team to run the organization.

The draft, announced Wednesday during a community engagement event, is a major step forward the five-year process that will see Wilmington elementary and middle schools carved out of three school districts for special attention.

The point of the plan, pushed by Gov. John Carney’s office and the Delaware Department of Education and now will likely be supported by the Red Clay , Christina and Brandywine School Districts, is to raise the level of learning and achievement among the youngest city learners, partly by helping to address issues in the community and families.

Red Clay, Christina and Brandywine school boards first expressed interest in joining the collaborative in January and February. They were sent the draft agreement last Thursday, June 2, and will vote on it during their July school board meetings.

While no students or parents were directly involved in drafting the memorandum of understanding, the officials who did took into account the views expressed in hundreds of meetings leading up to the forming of the group, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

In the latter stages of negotiation meetings, city educators had a seat at the table which allowed them to contribute to the drafted agreement.

Once the school district superintendents, school board members and others officially release the agreement, it must be ratified by the school district boards before going into effect.

The draft agreement details the roles and responsibilities of those involved with the collaborative.

It says the team created to run the program will include an executive director, who will be hired by the governing council.

The draft said the collaborative will spend the next year honing its plan so that it can go into effect in September 2023.

Read the full 16-page draft agreement here .

Here’s what you need to know:

Funding

The draft establishes a commitment to annual state funding. For Fiscal Year 2023, Carney’s proposed budget includes a $7 million allocation to the WLC.

Most of the $7 million is flexible money that schools can use to address needs that they identify.

The Department of Education will distribute the funds.

Each district must contribute its state unit money — a payment determined by a formula that includes the number of students in the school — to the WLC and can add additional funding.

This graphic shows how the Wilmington Learning Collaboartive will be organized.

Organizational structure

At the top of the pyramid are the districts themselves, who ultimately have the authority over the WLC schools in their district.

A community-based governing council will include:

  • Each participating district’s superintendent (or designee)
  • Each participating district’s city school board member
  • One parent or grandparent of a child at a WLC school from each participating district, appointed by the district’s superintendent and city board member
  • One former city educator, appointed by the secretary of education in consultation with Delaware State Education Association , a teacher’s union, and local union affiliates representing the city
  • One appointee by the City of Wilmington , nominated by the mayor and appointed by the city council
  • One high school student who resides in Wilmington, appointed by the WLC Council

The council will hire and oversee a WLC team that will provide dedicated support to WLC schools.

The districts will work with the collaborative to establish metrics that measure outcomes and make sure the WLC is held accountable.

“The goal of the structure is to ensure schools leverage their flexibility and resources to improve student achievement and wellness, support and empower educators and leaders, and engage families and communities,” the draft read.

Elements of a WLC School

The draft explicitly lays out what schools in the collaborative must do.

Among them:

  • WLC schools must establish a community council to engage community members and take their input into consideration.
  • The schools also must establish education leader teams. The teams will be made of teachers and non-teachers who will work with their school principal in key decision-making.
  • Wraparound services will be funded by the millions that Carney, at the recommendation of the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity , has already allocated. Those services include before- or after-school programs, counseling, tutoring and childcare and other things to support the physical and behavioral health needs of students and families.

Each school will create a plan detailing how it plans to incorporate all this and submit it to the WLC Council for approval. Schools will work with their Community Council to ensure its involvement in the development of the school plan.

Why it exists

The collaborative’s goals are to create consistency for city students; empower educators, school leaders, and communities; and improve outcomes for students in the city’s schools.

Among the challenges that the collaborative is directly trying to address are:

  • Fragmented governance across Delaware districts
  • Low achievement rates and high absenteeism
  • Recruitment and retention of educators
  • Facilities and the current condition of school buildings
  • Resource sustainability and adequacy
  • Institutional racism and other barriers
  • Lack of partnerships with higher-ed institutions
  • Lack of trust and engagement
  • Few early education opportunities like childcare services
  • Inconvenient high school options due to geographical challenges

City schools are spread out in four school districts, a result of a bussing-era decision. Red Clay, Christina and Brandywine all have schools within city limits.

Colonial School District also serves city children, but the kids in their schools are bussed out of Wilmington.

The state already has a memorandum of understanding with Christina to help Wilmington students.

To learn more

The collaborative has two more community engagement events this month: Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at The Warehouse, 1121 Thatcher Street, and Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Warner Elementary School, 801 West 18th Street.

Both are in-person events. Attendees can register here .

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s largest outdoor cultural festival is back in full swing

The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington's Northwest youth get a new opportunity to enjoy being outside

Kids in the Northwest section of the city saw a new outdoor attraction unveiled Friday across the street from the Wilmington Police Athletic League. "Bring the kids up, because that's what today's about. It's about them," said state Sen. Darius Brown Friday, June 10, 2022. "They are our main attraction this afternoon...as we celebrate today."
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Juneteenth celebration set at Richard Allen School June 18

The Richard Allen Coalition will host its annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18, at the Richard Allen School, 316 S. Railroad Ave., Georgetown. Led by the Buffalo Soldiers, a parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel through downtown Georgetown, recalling the troops who came to Galveston, Texas, to give the resident slaves the news of their freedom. Participants will proceed to the grounds of the Richard Allen School.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Education
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

The Wilmington Public Library was honored with a prestigious award

The Wilmington Public Library is one of the 2022 winners of the National Medal of Museum and Library Service, chosen as one of the 3 libraries out of 15 finalists to receive the reward. The medal is the nation’s highest honor given to libraries and museums, rewarding the institutions that...
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington library called one of America’s most beautiful

  The downtown Wilmington library is No. 3 on a new list titled “the 11 Most Beautiful Libraries in the United States.” “Visitors will encounter a massive, symmetrical white-gray façade designed in the Neoclassic style by well-respected architects Alfred Githens and Edward Tilton,” Fodor’s Travel writes of the Wilmington Public Library. “There are intricate fixtures to admire, including terra-cotta frieze ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Limits#Absenteeism#The Red Clay
WDEL 1150AM

Triathlete from Delaware dies after race

A Wilmington man competing in Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon near Cape May, New Jersey has died. Officials say the 70-year-old man was spotted in distress near the finish of the one-mile swimming portion of the race. Lifeguards rescued him and CPR was performed before he was taken to Cape...
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

Your Guide To Pride 2022 in Wilmington, DE!

June is nationally recognized as gay pride month, and Wilmington is ready to show out with support! There are a variety of Pride events for all ages to enjoy this month, as well as causes to support that benefit the LGBTQIA+ community in our city. EVENTS:. WHEN: Saturday, June 11...
WILMINGTON, DE
homenewshere.com

Visit Delaware for a slice of US history

Thomas Jefferson once nicknamed Delaware as “The Diamond State” because it was the jewel of the Eastern Seaboard. Just seven hours from the Merrimack Valley, discover Delaware’s beauty for yourself and visit the coast of this underappreciated “small wonder.”. Delaware is just under 2,000 square miles,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth doc suggests summer bucket list for families

As the school year ends across Delaware, many families are probably wondering how to occupy their children’s time. Bayhealth Family Medicine Physician Resident Samantha Ginder, DO, created a summer bucket list that your family can check off this summer while also staying within a budget. Here are eight ways...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

$5 Gas Fuels Frustration on Delmarva

LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
CAMDEN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Bardea Steak’s ‘meat kingdom’ wows guests during soft opening

In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 33-year-old Robert Boyles of Wilmington, Delaware. Robert was last seen on June 12, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the area of 4866 N. Dupont Highway in Smyrna. Attempts to contact or locate Robert have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
MILTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness trial expected to begin Tuesday in Dover

Jury selection in the case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been set for Monday in Kent County. Assuming jury selection goes according to plan, court officials expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday. The trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover after McGuiness’s defense attorney objected to hearing the case in a different county than the auditor’s office.  McGuiness was ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
658
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy