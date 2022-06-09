ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect arrested in back-to-back carjacking attempts

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police said they've arrested a 23-year old man in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents that took place January 5, 2022, at businesses along Rocky Run Parkway. Troopers said Donte...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 8

Y'all do too much!
4d ago

23 yrs old? Wow. He looks ooooold!!! Maybe being incarcerated will help him stop the criminal behaviors and he'll get his 'ish together. I can hope right? Some ppl DO change. 💯🙏🏾

Reply
2
