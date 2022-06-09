ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 400,000 ballots still to count in LA County primary election

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
More than 400,000 ballots still remain to be counted from Tuesday’s primary election in Los Angeles County, according to an estimate released Wednesday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

The office estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still need to be processed, along with 680 conditional voter-registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 other miscellaneous ballots.

The clerk’s office will also continue to accept mail ballots through June 14, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Semi-final results released early Wednesday morning showed that 822,545 ballots had been tallied, equating to a turnout of 14.45% of registered voters in Los Angeles County.

There were 580,358 voters who cast mail ballots in the election, while 242,187 voters cast ballots at vote centers.

There are 5,690,637 registered voters in Los Angeles County.

The first post-election ballot count update is scheduled for Friday.

LA County releases first post-election vote count from statewide primary

Los Angeles County released its first post-election update of results from Tuesday's statewide primary Friday, adding more than 169,000 ballots to the overall total counted. On Wednesday, the day after the election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still needed to be tallied, along with 680 conditional voter-registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 other miscellaneous ballots.
Latest LA County Results From Tuesday's Election

Los Angeles County released its first post-election update of results from Tuesday’s statewide primary Friday, adding more than 169,000 ballots to the overall total counted. On Wednesday, the day after the election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still needed to be tallied, along with 680 conditional voter-registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 other miscellaneous ballots.
LA County's COVID hospitalizations holding steady

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by three to 574, with 70 of those patients in intensive care, up from 66 on Saturday, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalization total had dropped as low as 209 in mid-April. Health officials have noted that...
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez returns to work after medical emergency

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez was back at work Monday after suffering a seizure and collapsing in her office at City Hall last week, it was reported Monday. Rodriguez — who represents the northeastern San Fernando Valley — had a seizure in her office on the fourth floor of City Hall, the Los Angeles Times reported.
…The Count Goes On; Ballots Still Arriving By Mail; Hestrin, Bianco Still Sniffing Victory

Voting hand with ballot and wooden box. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The painful slog involving opening envelopes and feeding oversized ballots into a machine continues in Riverside County. Damaged ballots or ballots that were not marked appropriately, have to be duplicated by hand, meaning a poll worker has to take a clean ballot and mark your selections on that clean ballot and try to feed that ballot into the machine.
Free lunches available for youth at LA County parks this summer

Approximately 100,000 snacks and lunches will be provided free of charge this summer to children at 46 Los Angeles County parks, officials announced Saturday. The 2022 Summer Food Service Program kicks off Monday and runs until Aug. 5. It runs Monday through Friday, with lunch served between noon and 1 p.m. and snacks served between 3 and 4 p.m. No food will be provided on June 20 or July 4.
Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
Orange County's COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations continue increasing

Orange County's COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations showed substantial increases as 23 more fatalities were logged, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. COVID hospitalizations increased from 158 as of Monday to 188 as of Thursday, the latest data available. Intensive care unit patients...
Southland gas drices drop slightly, ending rising streaks

An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two- tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Records were set each of the past 16 days.
