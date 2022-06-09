ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town Monrovia report: Summer fun in the sun!

By Guest Contributor
 5 days ago
What’s not to love about summertime in Monrovia? Maybe the heat? Even with the sizzling summer sun, our summertime nights are beautiful. One of my favorite things to do is pack up the chairs and a picnic and head to one of our weekend Summer Concerts in the Park.

This year, the city and sponsors have given us a can’t miss line-up! The concerts are from 7 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Saturday night concerts are at Station Square Park and Sunday night concerts are at Library Park. Go get your boogie on, Monrovia!

Summer movies are also back, but this year there are only two: Aug. 20 will show Disney’s “Encanto” and Aug. 27 will show Disney’s “Luca.” Grab your spot at Recreation Park early, as the movies start at dusk. The movie and concert schedule can be found on the city’s website: cityofmonrovia.org.

Who likes to party? Monrovia Area Partnership is hosting their 16th annual Block Party on June 25 at Julian Fisher Park, from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. Come join in the fun with games, music, raffles, booths, BBQ and food trucks. The event is free to the public and is a lot of fun! What a wonderful way to get to know your neighbors!

Music is back in Old Town! Every Wednesday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., live musicians will entertain you as you dine or stroll through Old Town. If you are blessed with a teenager, get them to Library Park on Fridays, July 8 through Aug. 12. Drop them off and know they are safe at Teen Scene, where they can enjoy music, arts and crafts, food and games. Teen Scene is free, and all teens are welcome.

With summertime comes more kids out and about. They are on foot, wheels and who knows what else. Slow down. Be aware of your surroundings. Stop the U-turns in Old Town. We all need to remember that there is no place we need to get to in such a hurry that we risk the safety of our most precious residents: our kids.

Heck, as an adult, I have feared for my life a few times when crossing in Old Town. Dining on Myrtle? Nothing like someone trying to bust a quick U-turn and popping the curb right at your table. That is really good for your digestion, not to mention your heart. Just slow down and chill out. Be patient with others.

Have you ever tried to parallel park in Old Town and the person behind you lays on their horn and goes into oncoming traffic to go around you? Not necessary, bro. Just take a deep breath and wait a minute. Give yourself extra time. Start driving in Monrovia like it’s Mayberry and not DTLA. We do not like that here.

When it’s hot, your best bet is to catch a flick at LOOK Cinema. Beat the heat and watch a movie? Yes, please. And guess what?! This June 9 and 14, “Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls” is playing. If that doesn’t sound like fun then I don’t know what does!

Another great beat-the-heat option is a delicious and healthy acai bowl from the Acai Bar! So refreshing and yummy! And you can never go wrong with some ice cream from Baskin Robbins or Moo Moo Mia. I am a huge fan of blended margaritas this time of year, virgin or otherwise. It makes every day feel like a vacation! Cheers to Summertime! Be safe y’all.

