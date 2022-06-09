Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas offender on new charges after a traffic stop. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation, the deputy arrested...
Riley County Police made an arrest for domestic battery in the early morning hours of Monday. Jesus Manuel Valle was taken into custody after 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Allen Road. He’s accused of numerous charges including domestic battery, criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order.
OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie Police Department detectives teamed up with fellow law enforcement officers to simultaneously serve four narcotics arrest warrants and execute one narcotics search warrant on the morning of Monday, June 13. The arrests were made as part of an operation dubbed “Wizard of Oz” that Osawatomie detectives...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
A Douglas County judge has ruled that a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult for the part he allegedly played in a shooting in North Lawrence. The 16-year-old, Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, of Lawrence, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021. He was charged in June of 2021, alongside his older brother, Alejandro Martinez-Diaz, 19, and Ontareo X. Jackson, 19, according to court records.
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Stephen Blair, Possession of controlled substance ( 2 counts ), Use /...
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty. Just after 6a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to Southbound Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway after callers reported a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle, according to Merriam Police. Witnesses provided no...
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOSE ISRAEL VAZQUEZ ALVARADO, 23, Manhattan, Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving, failure to appear, Fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer; 1st conviction and Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $9500.00.
A first court appearance is coming next month in Lyon County for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s nearly two years old. Stephen Iverson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement and the judicial process, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving. The incident allegedly took place in late July 2020.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing charges in Kansas and Nebraska after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Nathan Wagner, 33, of Ashland, Nebraska, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday. Merchant says Wagner was...
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A collision on K-4 claimed the lives of both drivers. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday on K-4, just south of NE 31st St. near the Shawnee/Jefferson county line. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states Thomas Mika, 61, was driving north on K-4...
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department made an arrest on Friday after an ongoing search for a man wanted in relation to a stabbing at a Topeka grocery store. At 7:28 p.m. on Friday, June 10, officers received reports that Jason Bulger, 41, of Topeka, was in the area of 28th and Fairlawn. When police […]
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are searching for several young women after a 7-year-old's scooter was stolen from a local Walmart. The department said on Facebook that the Jetson Disney Lightning McQueen kick scooter was taken Sunday night from the Walmart at 3300 Iowa Street. The scooter...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. On Friday, police responded to the 500 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka in an attempt to locate an individual wanted in questioning to for the shooting that occurred early in the day, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Response Team members and Negotiators also responded to the scene trying to make contact with the individual inside.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location […]
A man shot by officers last month in Junction City has now been arrested. Thirty-six-year old Carlton Solton Junior was arrested after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Topeka 16-year-old following a drug transaction has been bound over for trial. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, June 10, Clint William Eugene Smith Jr., of Topeka, was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court.
