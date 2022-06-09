ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crime Stoppers, Blowing Rock Police seeking information on two thefts

By Staff Report editor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOWING ROCK — High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police is seeking the public’s assistance in solving two alleged thefts that took place in Blowing Rock. A 2017 Kaufman 14-foot utility trailer belonging to Enterline & Russell was taken some time between June 3 and June 7 at 5 p.m....

#Thefts#Blowing Rock Police#Enterline Russell
