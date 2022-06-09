ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena filmmaker, Brett Nicoletti, screening new documentary ‘Greg Is Here’ on June 10

By Alex cordero
 5 days ago
Filmmaker Brett Nicoletti has presented us with an incredible documentary short film portraying artist, author, community activist and local resident Greg Marquez. The film recently premiered at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St.Petersburgh, Florida and received a nomination for Best Documentary Short.

“Greg Is Here” is Nicoletti’s third short documentary film, which carries on his film directorial style in filming human interests stories about people embodying life traits of aspiration, resilience and reverence in the local Pasadena community.

Nicoletti and Marquez met at Repair Cafe in Pasadena when Nicoletti was working on creating his film “Building Resilience.” Marquez is very popular in his community, which captured Nicoletti’s attention, and he immediately knew his work was a story he wanted everyone to know.

“I have such admiration for someone like Greg, who is living a simple and holistic lifestyle, and who is always doing positive work.” describes Nicoletti, “Greg is constantly making things more beautiful, not only with his craftsmanship but also with his energy.”

“Greg Is Here” was filmed in 2020 and to Brett’s recollection, every time he visited Greg he always felt better after capturing Greg’s kindred spirit on film.

“I want everybody to know who Greg is and how he lives his life, and hopefully feel better after they watch this film.”

The documentary will be screening at the “Film Invasion LA” festival this upcoming Friday, June 10 in Sherman Oaks, and at the Pasadena International Film Festival on June 28th.

