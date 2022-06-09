ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Peyton Manning could be Denver Broncos part-owner once $4.65bn sale goes through

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToDvx_0g5mCpnQ00

PEYTON MANNING could end up owning part of the Denver Broncos after a $4.65bn takeover is complete.

The legendary quarterback - who won Super Bowl 50 with Denver - has reportedly had talks with the group buying the Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se8VL_0g5mCpnQ00
Peyton Manning could end up owning part of the Denver Broncos Credit: EPA

The Walton-Penner group have agreed a $4.65bn deal to buy the NFL franchise subject to league approval.

The figure is a record ever paid for a US sports franchise - beating the $3.2bn that Brooklyn Nets were brought for in 2019.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Manning has had discussions with the ownership group about taking an advisory role within the team.

And he added that it could eventually lead to him being part of the ownership group and have equity.

The Broncos will be brought from the Pat Bowlen Trust after the owner died in 2019 aged 75.

The franchise was valued at $3.75bn by Forbes last year - the 10th highest NFL franchise valuation.

But the sale price almost a billion dollars higher than that figure catapults them into the top 10 sports teams in the world.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Manning is one of the best to ever play the game and a five-time MVP.

He has proved a hit in the ESPN studio as well in his role with brother Eli Manning.

The 'Manningcast' on Monday Night Football drew praise from all sports fans.

And the Mannings signed a one-year extension to continue with the network until 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, NY
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
New York City, NY
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Adam Schefter
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mannings#American Football#Walton Penner#Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The Pat Bowlen Trust#Forbes#Mvp
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, but trade rumors continue to swirl. According to cleveland.com, there's one team still showing interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield as we head deeper into the summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Carted Off Field On Monday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field Monday. Per multiple reports (h/t Pro Football Talk), the third-year wideout got hurt after making a catch on the final play of minicamp. Team reporter Aric DiLalla said Cleveland suffered an apparent leg injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos WR Carted Off with Potentially 'Significant' Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field following the final play of Monday's mandatory minicamp practice. Cleveland suffered an apparent — perhaps serious — right leg injury while attempting to secure a contested-catch opportunity in the end zone. He remained on the ground, receiving attention from the medical staff, before being loaded onto a cart and transported to the locker room for further examination.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Star Is Working At Another Position In Practice

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be committed to having Ezekiel Elliott as their RB1 moving forward. If that's the case, Kellen Moore's offense needs to figure out a way to get Tony Pollard the ball in other areas. Enter: wide receiver. With the loss of Amari Cooper, and the injury...
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
492K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy