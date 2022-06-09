Peyton Manning could be Denver Broncos part-owner once $4.65bn sale goes through

PEYTON MANNING could end up owning part of the Denver Broncos after a $4.65bn takeover is complete.

The legendary quarterback - who won Super Bowl 50 with Denver - has reportedly had talks with the group buying the Broncos.

Peyton Manning could end up owning part of the Denver Broncos Credit: EPA

The Walton-Penner group have agreed a $4.65bn deal to buy the NFL franchise subject to league approval.

The figure is a record ever paid for a US sports franchise - beating the $3.2bn that Brooklyn Nets were brought for in 2019.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Manning has had discussions with the ownership group about taking an advisory role within the team.

And he added that it could eventually lead to him being part of the ownership group and have equity.

The Broncos will be brought from the Pat Bowlen Trust after the owner died in 2019 aged 75.

The franchise was valued at $3.75bn by Forbes last year - the 10th highest NFL franchise valuation.

But the sale price almost a billion dollars higher than that figure catapults them into the top 10 sports teams in the world.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Manning is one of the best to ever play the game and a five-time MVP.

He has proved a hit in the ESPN studio as well in his role with brother Eli Manning.

The 'Manningcast' on Monday Night Football drew praise from all sports fans.

And the Mannings signed a one-year extension to continue with the network until 2024.