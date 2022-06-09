Lafayette Day to be Celebrated Saturday

The Pennyrile Area Community Band returns to action with its “Patriotic in the Pennyrile” concert July 12 at Christian County’s Casey Jones Distillery. Family-friendly and free to the public, the red-white-and-blue-themed celebration starts at 7 PM, though visitors are encouraged to arrive as early as 5 PM to find space on the lawn. Trucks for No Way Jose and Burgasm Foods will be on site as dinner options before the show begins. Casey’s Bar will also be open before and during festivities, with alcohol-free drinks, beer, wine and cocktails available.
